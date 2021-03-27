Aregbesola Warns Against War, Says Nigeria Needs New Structure

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has supported the argument that Nigeria’s current structure is hindering its progress.

Aregbesola said this on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State, after his investiture as the grand patron of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, South-West zone.

He said, “The argument that the current political configuration holds down the country may be admissible to a large extent and we need to adjust our structure, both politically and economically.

“Nigeria needs to ensure maximum exploration and use of the resources by the constituent parts of the Federation with a view to encouraging healthy competition and broadening the space for mass participation in wealth creation.

“Nigerians need to create a Nigeria where individuals can find fulfilment in life, even as they tread the narrow path of honesty, hard work and sincerity.

“They need to create a nation where justice reigns and no man is oppressed, where merit can elevate to the top and the content of a man’s or woman’s character is enough guarantee of enjoying the benefits of a prosperous federal society.”

He warned against war, saying it is something that can set a cuountry back a hundred years.

He said, “Those who take the precipitate action of resorting to armed conflict often plunge their land and people to ruin from which there may not be an exit option. Nations are often locked in civil wars of mutually assured destruction in which, peradventure one side wins, the victory will turn to ashes because the cost of victory is the loss of everything that was fought for.

“Wars can also be so devastating that when they end, the people are set back by no less than 100 years. Worse still, as it is well established in the revolutionary literature, revolution often consumes her own children. Those who engineer popular uprisings may be consumed by them.

“This is not a cowardly outlook. When a war becomes inevitable, irrespective of my age and physical condition, I will be the first to volunteer then. But we are far from that situation and (I) pray we will not get there.”