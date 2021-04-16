Appointment Of Acting IGP Followed Due Process – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that due process was followed before the appointment of the acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

Alkali was appointed after the sacking of Adamu Mohammed who formerly held the position.

Buhari said this while fielding questions after his arrival from London where he had gone for medical checkup.

He said: “Well, we went through the system. There was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs, they gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen.

“He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings; he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.”

Buhari again challenged the new service chiefs and the acting IGP to work diligently towards meeting the expectations of Nigerians

“Oh yes, they (service chiefs) have been in the system all the way, they know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria,” the president said.