Featured

Apostle Suleman Slams Bloggers, Youtubers Insulting Pastors

Damola Areo52 mins ago
0
COVID-19 Lockdown: Apostle Suleman Sends 'Food' Message To Governors
Apostle Johnson Suleman. Photo credit: Facebook

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said the faster way people get traffic to their blog is by insulting pastors.

He said he has given the media permission to insult him as long as they pay him for such.

He, however, threatened to rag those insulting him without paying to court, adding that even if they are abroad, he would contact the embassies of those countries concerning their case.

The clergyman, who said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation, said any pastor that can be brought down is not a man of God.

See video below.

 

Tags
Damola Areo52 mins ago
0

Related Articles

Israel Oladele Ogundipe

Invest In Yourself Before Investing In The Church, Pastor Tells Members

2 days ago
Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

Oyedepo Reveals What Will Happened In A Sex-Starved Marriage

2 days ago

Pastor Tells Members To Bribe His Angel For Grace To Work In Their Life

7 days ago

Some People Are Angry COVID-19 Is Not In My Church – Oyedepo

1 week ago
Back to top button