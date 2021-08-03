Apostle Suleman Slams Bloggers, Youtubers Insulting Pastors

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said the faster way people get traffic to their blog is by insulting pastors.

He said he has given the media permission to insult him as long as they pay him for such.

He, however, threatened to rag those insulting him without paying to court, adding that even if they are abroad, he would contact the embassies of those countries concerning their case.

The clergyman, who said this while delivering a sermon to his congregation, said any pastor that can be brought down is not a man of God.

