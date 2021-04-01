Apostle Suleman Says His Family Won’t Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has advised his members not to take the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The clergyman said he and his family will not take a jab of the vaccine because he sees something medically wrong with it.

He said, “There is a vaccine that’s going on that people are taking now, after you take the vaccine you are still to wear your face mask, you are still to do social distancing, you are still not to shake hands with people, you are still to do every protocol.

“Some people have come up with all kind of theories, I don’t know what they call conspiracy but I could know that it’s theories and some say it’s the mark of the beast.

“Some say it’s the Antichrist but I’ve said to you before that, when the Antichrist will come, we will not be here. We would have been gone. I don’t say it is spiritual but I see something medical, that thing is not good and I’m hearing in some places now, they are making it compulsory.

“See people are watching online, they will misunderstand me. If you want to take it, take it but I’ll advise anybody who has consciousness not to take it, it’s not healthy.

“What I saw in it, I’ll not take it. Forget all those ones they are showing you one governor taking it. Oh, you think that thing they are putting in him, you think that’s what they are coming to put in you?

“Nobody should force it on anybody, it should be optional. If you want to take it, take it. If you don’t want to take it, don’t take it. Nobody should force the vaccine on anybody.

“Now I’m hearing that they said if you don’t have it you can’t travel, that’s nonsense. Whoever doesn’t want to take it, should not take it.

“Maintain all the protocols you can maintain. If you want to take it, take it. I’m not telling everybody not to but I’m telling every Omega child. Forget it I know they are going to come up with laws that you must take it.

“There are some jobs now, especially in the medical line, they said everybody must take it, some hospitals and some nurses but don’t take it.

“Me, I won’t take it, my wife won’t take it, my children will not take it. If they say my child must take it before he goes to school, I’ll withdraw the child from going to school.

“I’ll not advise you take it but if you want to, go ahead but if you want my advice which I’m entitled to as your Pastor, I’ll say don’t take it.

“Listen to me, whatever I tell you take it to the bank, you will soon know. That’s how I gave prophecy here about Donald Trump not winning and people think I’m anti-Trump. I’m talking about something spiritual and they were being emotional.

“America, the kind of suffering they will suffer after one or two years, you will see it and it’s not the man, it’s the woman, that’s the president.

“The woman is the president not the man, you will soon understand. He only came to prepare a way for her, when it happen you will know.”