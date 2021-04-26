Apostle Okikijesu Warn Of Religious War In Nigeria

Apostle Paul Okikijesu of the Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry has warned of an outbreak of religious war in Nigeria.

The clergyman who urged Nigerians to pray fervently said this may happened from May 1 until August 17 2021.

He said the North will experience a dispute between Hausa and the Fulani tribe.

“Thus says the Lord: Religious war will rise very soon, and it will be very severe. People should pray fervently against this religious war from May 1st until August 17th, 2021. The religious war is presently rising; so people should pray seriously against it,” he said in a statement to DAILY POST on Monday.

“Thus says the Lord: People should pray seriously against misunderstanding that can happen between Hausa and Fulani from April ending until May 2021. This will lead to a section of these tribes to start battling each other,” he added.

He further called for prayers against misunderstanding that can cause religious war in Yoruba land and a tribal war in Igbo land.

“Thus says the Lord: People should pray fervently against misunderstanding that can cause religious war in Yoruba land.

“People should pray seriously against tribal war in Igbo land. People should pray against misunderstanding that can happen in the Middle Belt area due to lack of unity.

“All the religious advisers throughout Nigeria should pray fervently against religious war. All the religious leaders and associations should pray against this upcoming religious war and convene an assembly that is worthy of repentance,” he stated.