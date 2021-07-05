Apologise To Igboho, Soyinka Tells FG

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has advised the Federal Government to apologise to Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho.

Concise News reported that operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, had invaded Igboho’s house in Ibadan where they killed two and carted away many of his aides.

Speaking to BBC, Soyinka said Igboho deserves an apology from government whom he accused of acting in a criminal fashion.

He said, “My advice to the government is that they should stop pursuing Igboho as a criminal, because you have begun by acting in a criminal fashion against him.

“If and when Igboho comes to trial, I guarantee you the government will be very embarrassed.

“I think they should tell Igboho ‘we made a mistake’, ‘we should not have acted in this way’, ‘you are no longer wanted’, ‘go back to your home’, in fact, escort him to his home and let him resume his normal life.”