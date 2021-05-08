APC Will Take Over Rivers Govt House In 2023- State Chairman

Mr Isaac Ogbobula, the Rivers Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC) says he’s confident that the party will take over the state in 2023 governorship election.

Ogbobula made this known during a media chat with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We are confident that come 2023 election our party will be in charge of leadership because Rivers people love us,” he said.

Ogbobula said the party had put in place structures to reunite its members across the state.

He said the party had appointed some of its members to look into the internal problems, resolve them and move the party forward before 2023.

“The internal party issues are not unusual, there must be contest, and some measures of conflict.

“It could be in any political party, or even in families and that’s why we made sure that every of our disagreements did not escalate.

“We have committees at the state, regional and national levels led by Sen. Andrew Uchendu and Wilson Ake at the state and regional and John Oyegun at the national to resolve every issue to move the party forward.

“APC in the state is a party that nobody should ignore. It is not a paper party or a social media club or an organisation, but a political party properly registered and credible in the state,” he said.

Ogbobula assured that everything that the party needed to do would be done within the context of the party for it to go forward.

“We, therefore, urge every member of our party to join hands and move it forward,” he said.

The chairman said that the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi was fair when he said that the governorship position should shift from upline to the riverine area in 2023.

He said the party would partner the media in terms of information dissemination.

Earlier, Mr Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman of the state Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ urged the party chairman to ensure that the party was in peace.

He said he should focus on the party’s unity in order to provide a good democratic platform for the people.

Okonkwo said that the union was non-partisan as such would report the party’s activities for the development of the state.

“We ask that you give us an open ear, pick our calls, give us information that can help us do our reports in response to balancing our reports for the growth of the state,” he said. (NAN)