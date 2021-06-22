APC Will Suffer Challenges When Buhari Leaves – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the All Progressives Congress will face challenges when President Muhammadu Buhari ends his tenure in 2023.

This is as he advised members of the party to work towards sustaining the legacy Buhari will leave behind.

He said this at the First Progressives Youth Conference 2021 which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to Lawan, “Whether we like it or not, the truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the person with the bulk of the support we get across this country in APC.

“And when he leaves, he will still have some roles, but I daresay that it is after he leaves office that APC will face its challenge.

“Yes, we have to know our value then, and the value of APC presently is APC minus President Muhammadu Buhari. Whatever it is, that is the value of APC.

“So, we need to do a lot to build this party, and we need our youths more than ever before for them to continue with this legacy that this administration has established all over the country”.