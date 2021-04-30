APC Threatens To Report Mbaka To Pope Over Attacks On Buhari

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has threatened to expose Father Ejike Mbaka and report him to the Catholic Pope over his attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was after Mbaka called for Buhari’s resignation or impeachment over the insecurity in Nigeria.

Yekini Nabena, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, in a statement on Friday, advised Mbaka to rather focus on spiritual things.

“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration”, Nabena said.

The APC chieftain also called on other clerics to “emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day,” he said.