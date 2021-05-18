APC Says PDP Governors’ Meeting A Jamboree

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the meeting held by the governors on its platform.

PDP governors yesterday converged in Ibadan where they issued a communique backing state police and also the resolution against open grazing issued by southern governors.

They also tackled the APC, saying the party needs to show competence intackling the insecurity in Nigeria.

The APC has now responded through a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe.

The statement read, “Going by the communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, at the end of its meeting on Monday, it is unfortunate that the PDP governors chose to engage in misplaced name calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by the meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the Nation.

“It is disappointing that the supposed PDP Governor’s consultative meeting turned out to be a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance.

“The efforts and records of the President Muhammadu Buhari government on revamping the economy, devolution of powers, upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance and electoral reforms, addressing perennial farmers/herders clashes, public sector reforms is visible and unmatched.

“Nigerians will recall that President Buhari on 20th May 2020 signed an executive order on implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and state Judiciary which the same PDP governors have rejected.

“This government will continue to identify and partner with patiotic and well-meaning individuals and interests in our determined efforts to make the country better and address our challenges.”