APC Rejects Jega’s Comparison With PDP

The All Progressive Congress, APC, has slammed former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, over his recent comment about their party and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Jega who announced the election results that saw APC unseat PDP at the centre had advised Nigerians not to vote for either political party.

In reaction, the APC in a statement titled, “Jega’s outbursts on APC wrong, untenable,” signed by the party Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, rejected Jega’s comparison of both parties.

The APC said, “While the PDP failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as a government and opposition party, the APC is thriving, healthy and assiduously cleaning the massive mess left behind by the PDP which failed to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Nigeria after being in charge of the country for 16 years.

“While Professor Jega is right about the PDP, a party under which he served as the Chairman of the nation’s election management body, we reject his comparison of the APC with the PDP.”