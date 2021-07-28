APC Puts Security On Red Alert Ahead Of Kwara Congress

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free congress in the 193 wards in the sixteen local governments of the state, All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has put security agencies on red alert.

This is according to the Chairman of the party’s state caretaker committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, who appealed to members to ensure they conduct themselves orderly.

Samari made this known while speaking this at a news conference at the party secretariat in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said, “In line with Articles 11: A Sub Section (1-X111) and Article 16(1) of the party’s constitution (as amended), the APC in Kwara will be organising its congresses across the sixteen local government areas in Kwara state as directed by the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee, CECPC, of the party under the leadership of Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, the Executive governor of Yobe state.”

He said the ” guideline issued by the committee, will be strictly enforced to ensure fair participation by members who can vote and be voted for.

“It is pertinent, to therefore let members know that the ward congresses slated for July 31,2021, will definitely hold in Kwara state in strict compliance with the Congress guideline that will be made available to all the party members through the state and local party secretariats,” he added.

Chairman of the committee from the national secretariat, Alhaji Shaibu Umar, in his remarks told newsmen that the committee was ready to prepare a level playing ground for all members of the party to participate in the exercise.

“We are all prepared. We urge them to participate actively. We are here for everybody, not for a particular group or person.

We are only going to sell our forms at the party secretariat and not anywhere. We expect all our members to come here,” he stated.