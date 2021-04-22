APC Members Are Cultists – PDP

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has described members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as ‘cultists’.

This is according to the PDP Chairman in Ogun State, Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele, while addressing newmen at the party secretariat.

He said the PDP is the only party which is why many member of the APC are willing to join the party.

“Many people want to join the APC. Those who have defected to the APC are ready to come back. They have told us. We know what they are facing there. In fact, the real APC members are ready to decamp. This is because they know we are the only ones running a political party.”

“What they do in APC is cult. They operate a cult group in APC. If you don’t belong, you cannot belong. They are running a cult group there. That’s why they have given democracy another definition – ‘Government of a few set of people for a few set of people’. With everything they think they are doing, there’s no effect on the people of Ogun State. We are the only one who can run a good government,” Ogundele boasted.