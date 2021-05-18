APC Has Lost Bearing In Governance – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned the desperate attempt by the APC to frustrate the aspiration of Nigerians in finding solutions to the alarming state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country, as embodied in the communique by PDP governors, at the end of their crucial meeting held in Ibadan on Monday.

The PDP made this known in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

This wa sissued afetr the APC criticised the meeting of PDP governors that held in Ibadan on Monday.

The statement read, “It is instructive to state that the PDP governors, as patriots, directly spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians across board, in proffering urgent measures that would end acts of terrorism and wanton killings in our country as well as guarantee the national unity and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

“It is on record that these noble ideals of good governance have been wrecked by the APC administration in the last six years.

“By criticizing the PDP governors meeting and communique, the APC, as a party, has further showcased its internal failures in steering the ship of state on the right course thereby pushing our country towards a state of anarchy.

“The action of the APC has also confirmed the general opinion in the public space that the APC has lost touch with reality and as such is no longer in sync with the fears, anxieties and aspirations of Nigerians having lost total bearing with the essence of governance.

“It is only a fizzling political association like the APC, that would attempt to politicize & deride a clear consensus by Nigerians as expressed in the coming together of state governors, who are seeking for the restoration of sovereignty in a near hopeless situation.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC is always standing against genuine efforts to save the lives of our citizenry and securing our nation against terrorists, vandals and bandits.

“This latest act by the APC has finally exposed its connection with the prevailing insecurity ravaging our country under their watch.

“The APC, as a party, must however realize that Nigerians have already moved beyond its partisan and divisive machinations; that prominent citizens of our nation including many governors and other leaders elected on the platform of their party are already with us in this genuine effort to rescue and secure our nation.

“Of course, it is only an irresponsible leader that will sit back and watch his citizens being daily massacred, kidnapped and maimed by terrorists and bandits and do nothing just because of a partisan affiliation with a failed and rejected ruling party.

“It is only an insensitive state governor that will cross his fingers and do nothing while his people are being ravaged by hunger and starvation just because he wants to be in the good books of a failed ruling party.

“In the same vein, it is only an unpatriotic governor that will continue to watch his nation disintegrate and fail to join patriotic citizens in seeking solutions just because he wants to be seen as being loyal to a failed ruling party.

“It is clear to every Nigerians that our nation cannot survive if left in the hands of the incompetent, divisive, vindictive, violent prone and anti-people APC, which by all indication only seeks to destroy our citizenry and the nation.

“Finding solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing our nation today under the watch of a crisis-ridden APC and absentee President Buhari, has led to an imperative national call that requires the collective action of all, and the PDP as a party, will not relent in leading all patriots in this charge.

“The PDP therefore states that no group, no matter their machination, can gag Nigerians, let alone governors elected on the platform of the PDP, in seeking solutions to our challenges as a nation.

“Our party therefore restates our call to state governors, presiding officers and leaders of the national and state legislative houses across the country, to continue to rally with a view to amending the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to restructure our nation in the context of true federalism, devolution of power, state policing and other institutions of sub national governance.”