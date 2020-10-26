APC Group Threatens Protest As 14-day Ultimatum Expires Today

The Concerned APC members of the All Progressives Congress has threatened to go on a nationwide protest if the party to fails meet its demand to roll out a time table for the party’s National Convention by the end of Monday.

Spokesman for the group, Abdullahi Dauda, spoke with The PUNCH in a telephone intervie.,

He said “We gave a 14-days ultimatum last Monday which expires by the close of work today. We are loyal party members who are interested in the growth and stability of our great party.

“We have not abandoned this course because we built this party on the platform of change and we must do things differently. Our demands are simple, let us have a time-table for our convention instead of people talking about tenure extension and registration of members.”

In response to a question on what line of action the group will take in the event that its demands were not met, he said “We are fully mobilised to carry out our peaceful protest nationwide.”

Reminded that the #EndSARS protests started peacefully and have since spiraled out of control, he said “We sympathize with all Nigerians especially our youths who lost their lives and those who were wounded, we also sympathize with our security agencies and individuals who lost one thing or another. Ours will be peaceful and even preventable when the right things are done.”