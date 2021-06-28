APC Considering Goodluck Jonathan As Presidential Candidate In 2023 – Adeyanju

Political activist Deji Adeyanju has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is considering fielding former president Goodluck Jonathan as presidential candidate in 2023.

He also hinted that former vice president Atiku Abubakar who has been based in Dubai doesn’t seem serious enough with the Peoples Democratic Party.

He wrote: “If APC decides to give Jonathan their ticket as proposed by some, the PDP will become empty before 2023. But nothing is certain in politics.

“PDP currently does not have a leader. Only Wike is even trying to provide some form of leadership and funding for them. The Dubai guy is a clown.”