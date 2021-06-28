News

APC Considering Goodluck Jonathan As Presidential Candidate In 2023 – Adeyanju

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Is A Coward - Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju NAN/Concise

Political activist Deji Adeyanju has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is considering fielding former president Goodluck Jonathan as presidential candidate in 2023.

He also hinted that former vice president Atiku Abubakar who has been based in Dubai doesn’t seem serious enough with the Peoples Democratic Party.

He wrote: “If APC decides to give Jonathan their ticket as proposed by some, the PDP will become empty before 2023. But nothing is certain in politics.

“PDP currently does not have a leader. Only Wike is even trying to provide some form of leadership and funding for them. The Dubai guy is a clown.”

Damola Areo2 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Oyo: Gov. Makinde Speaks On 'Reducing Poly Ibadan School Fees'

No Security Threat At Poly Ibadan – Management

45 mins ago
usifo ataga and chidinma ojukwu

How I Met Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga – Chidinma Ojukwu

1 hour ago
Minister Sylva Provides Update On FG Reducing Petrol Pump Price

Subsidy Removal Will Help Nigeria’s Economy – FG

1 hour ago
Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

JUST IN: Buhari Appoints, Chairman, Executive Secretary For PPPRA

1 day ago
Back to top button