APC Condemns Attack On Benue Governor Ortom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stressed the need for all to collaborate with security operatives to end criminality in all forms in the country.

The party said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said this while condemning Saturday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

He, however, thanked God for Ortom’s safety and praised his security details for repelling the attack.

He expressed confidence that the security services would do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms, a crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” he said. (NAN)