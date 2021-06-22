APC Chieftain In Zamfara Dies At 56

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Dankande has died.

Dankande died at the age of 56 at a private hospital in Gusau.

This was announced by Alhaji Lawal Liman, the state APC caretaker committee chairman.

“On behalf of the entire APC family in the state, I extend our condolences to the APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari and other party stakeholders over the loss.

“I also pray to Allah Subhanallahu Wata’ala to grant him Aljannatul Firdausi and give his family fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Dankande who was the former Chairman, Bakura local government council is survived by three wives, 20 children and grandchildren.