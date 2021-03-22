APC Attacks Tambuwal For Saying Party Is A Sinking Ship

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has slammed Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State over his recent comment about the party.

Tambuwal had described the party a a sinking ship that has lost the confidence of the citizens.

He said he was not surprised that the party is boycotting the March 27 local government elections in the state.

Reacting to his words, the Publicity Secretary of Lagos APC, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said the governor is living in self-delusion. His words: “We believe Tambuwal indirectly predicted the fate of PDP as a political party as a result of its permanent implosion before the next national elections.

“Unfortunately, he won’t receive a prize for his pointblank prophesy because of the obvious crisis that is tearing PDP apart in the various zones and the mutual suspicion and the crisis of confidence among its national leaders. “The heart-warming performance of APC in different by-elections across the country and the increasing numbers on the floor of the National Assembly put a lie to Tambuwal’s assertion. “However, I shouldn’t fault him for seeking comfort in self-delusion.”