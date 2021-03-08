APC 2023 Presidential Ticket Not Zoned To South – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said there is no zoning arrangement agreed in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is as calls continue to ring for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the Southern region of the country.

However, Yahaya Bello believes anyone can contest in the 2023 election regardless of the region he or she comes from.

He said: “There is nothing like zoning in our party. In 2015, there was no zoning; many aspirants, including former governor Rochas Okorocha contested.

“In 2019, there was no zoning; people in APC were not courageous enough to contest with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Asked if he is interested in the 2023 presidency, Bello said: “If it’s the will of God for me to become president in this country at the right time, I will be.”

The Kogi governor reiterated that he would defeat any candidate he decides to contest against for the 2023 presidency with a record-breaking vote.

“I will record a vote that has never been recorded in Nigeria by the grace of God. But that’s not the issue right now; the issue is there must be Nigeria before we talk of 2023,” the governor added.