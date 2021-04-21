Anti-graft War: EFCC Tasks Bank Compliance Officers On Cooperation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday April 20, 2021 asked for more cooperation from Compliance Officers of banks in the investigation of economic crimes, stressing that the fight against corruption cannot be won without the support of major stakeholders across all sectors.

The Uyo Zonal Head of the Commission, CDS Nwanneka Nwokike, gave the charge in Uyo when he played host to Compliance Officers of banks in his office.

Nwokike said the meeting was intended to find lasting solutions to delays often encountered during investigations, when banks do not respond early enough to request from the Commission. According to him, investigations are delayed when most banks delay response to letters sent to them by the EFCC.

“The truth is that, we cannot do it alone. We need major stakeholders like you in order to achieve our goals. Whatever we are doing here is for the country. So, until we come together, results will not be reached. We cannot achieve much without you”, Nwokike said.

Nwokike also bemoaned the rising cases of illegal withdrawals in banks. “We have some petitions here whereby people withdraw money from accounts, sometimes by bankers without authorisation by the account owners. One would think that such things cannot happen but it is actually happening and it is worrisome”.