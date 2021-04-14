Anti-graft War: EFCC Commends NSCDC’s Collaboration

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC for its continued partnership in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The Kaduna Zonal Head of the EFCC, Harry Erin, made the commendation on Tuesday April 13, 2021 when he visited the State Commandant of the Corps, Nurudeen Abdullahi.

Erin thanked NSCDC for accepting his request to visit, while also applauding the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He further appealed for closer cooperation in intelligence sharing and securing of assets seized by the Commission.

In his response, Abdullahi said, “we feel highly honoured to be the first organisation you visited upon your assumption of office as the Head of Kaduna Zonal Office. NSCDC is like an extension of EFCC, we have and will continue to collaborate and have a cordial and peaceful relationship”.

He described the NSCDC and EFCC are partners in progress, and assured the Commission of its support in the fight against corruption.

Abdullahi also used the opportunity to solicit for the training of NSCDC staff by the EFCC in the area of investigation of financial crimes.