Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury Fight To Hold In Saudi Arabia

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (img source: Sky Sport)

The mouthwatering heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will take place in a purpose-built stadium in Saudi Arabia, according to Eddie Hearn.

This comes days after the boxing promoter confirmed the fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

Hearn has shared more updates on the upcoming fight, revealing that plans are in place for an entirely new venue to stage the fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Discussing the venue, Hearn told Sky Sports about the hosts in Saudi Arabia: “They want to build a new stadium. They have indoors options.

“In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees.

“They want to create something very, very special. Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000.

“This will be a similar set-up.

