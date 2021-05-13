Another IPOB Commander Busted In Abia

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it has arrested Awurum Eze, who is the second-in command to Ikonso Commander.

Eze was arrested in Abia State after the army carried out a raid on hideouts of members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The army, in a statement on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Eze after a raid in Abia State.

Director of Public Relations at the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the arrest of Eze.

Forty-eight years old Eze is a native of Umoneke Nta in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Yerima said on Tuesday last week, the IPOB member was said to have escaped when operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was reportedly hiding.

He said intensive manhunt was, thereafter, launched towards tracing and arresting him, adding that Eze was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, 12 May 2022, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.

The Army General alleged that Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than three months.

He stated that many of the arrested IPOB members were said to have mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind, and second-in-command to late Ikonso.

“According to them (the arrested suspects), amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have a direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu.