Annie Idibia Reacts As She’s Warned To Keep Daughter From Ned Nwoko

Annie Idibia has reacted after a follower warned that ‘Ned’ should not be allowed to see her daughter, Isabella Idibia.

Annie shared a video of herself and her daughter, Isabella having a chat, and she talked about how grown her daughter is – almost as tall as her father, Tuface Idibia.

A follower then responded: “My own be say make oga Ned eye no see her. ”

And Annie responded: “My own be say you were born a mumu.. bet y!”