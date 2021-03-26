Entertainment
Anita Joseph Advises Ladies On Who Not To Marry
Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has advised women to stay away from amen who are abusive.
The actress said she prefers to marry a man who gives her peace of mind instead of a rich and abusive man.
According to her, “If you are dating a guy and he doesn’t talk to you every day, my sister he is not for you, “he is too busy” it’s a lie if you love a man or woman you will talk to the person every day. You need to check up on that person.
“Women pray for a good man and he will find you. I pray that your time will not pass you by, you shall be fruitful and all your desires shall come to pass. I pray you bring love and peace to your home and family. Marriage is partnership and oneness. Love you my darlings.”