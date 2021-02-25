Andy Ruiz Tips Tyson Fury To Beat Anthony Joshua

Former heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has stated that Anthony Joshua will lose his eagerly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight with Tyson Fury.

Fury vs Joshua has been tagged the biggest fight in the history of British boxing, and is now set to take place in the summer, with all belts at stake.

WBC king Fury, known for his skills and masterful body defence has been tipped by many to get the better of the powerful AJ, who once lost to Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Ruiz has now opined that Joshua will lose to Fury.

Ruiz told Little Giant Boxing: “I think that it’s gonna be an interesting fight.

“I fought Anthony Joshua, I haven’t fought Tyson Fury. Tyson Fury has a real style, he’s tall, he fights tall.

“I kinda see Tyson Fury winning that fight.

I wasn’t too impressed with Anthony Joshua’s last performance, but he got the job done.

“I think maybe Tyson Fury might get him, depends how awkward he is.

“If he boxes – Anthony hasn’t fought anybody that boxes around and moves around, so we’ll see.”

Negotiations over Joshua vs Fury are at an advanced stage and an announcement is imminent.