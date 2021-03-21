Ancelotti Names Man City As Best Team In The World

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Manchester City is the bet team in the world.

This was after his side fell 2-0 to City at Goodingson Park after holding off the visitors for 80 minutes.

Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bryune gave City all three points.

“We were almost there, we did well and we did the best that we can do. We defended well and for at least 80 minutes, we had the game under control,” Ancelotti told BT Sport after the final whistle on Saturday.

“I am satisfied because we were beaten by the best team in the world – they are the best.

“We wanted to keep them uncomfortable. Of course, they are comfortable with the ball but we defended well and we didn’t concede space. We played the game that we wanted to play.

“They have the best bench in the world. It was a good experience for us and there are no regrets.”