Anarchists Pushing Osinbajo To Rebel Against Buhari – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has named those he claim are pushing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to rebel against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo described them as anarchists who would wish the government to crumble.

In a series of tweets, he said, “The intention of those castigating the VP as being ‘docile’ is to egg him on to rebel against his boss.

“They know he’s dutifully performing his constitutional roles, but these are anarchists who would wish this govt crumbles. The dutiful VP has failed to fuel their warped fancies.

“Democracy is NOT the govt of the educated, by the educated and for the educated. No one will come and worship your certificate and concede power to you.

“It’s indeed a measure of education to respect and accommodate all shades of people and opinions and then access power through such humility.”