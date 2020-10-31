Amotekun: Oyo State Releases List Of Successful Applicants

The documentation for successful applicants for Amotekun Corps in Oyo State will commence as from Tuesday.
The announcement was made following the release of the list of successful applicants by the state.
The State Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, advised applicants to check for their names online at the Oyo State chapter or in their various local government secretariats.
The statement read in part, “Successful candidates are to report at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo on Tuesday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. for documentation, while the duration of training will be two weeks.
“Candidates are to come with two pairs of blue short knickers, white vest, and canvass, as well as plastic buckets, cup, plate, spoon, and broom.
“Those who can read and write should come with their writing materials.”
The statement, however, said those whose names are not on the list should not bother to come for the exercise.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.