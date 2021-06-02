Amotekun Corps Apprehend Human Parts Dealer in Ibadan

Oyo State Amotekun operatives have arrested one Mutiu Abdulrasheed; a suspected human parts dealer, for purportedly dealing in parts of human beings for ritual purposes.

Abdulrasheed, a 40-year-old man was nabbed and paraded with fresh human hands and dismembered body parts which were displayed as exhibits.

Abdul-Rasheed, an Ede, Osun State indigene, said he belonged to a syndicate that has been involved in getting fresh human parts for some people.

The culprit narrated their modus operandi as exhuming buried corpse of people they knew their names and mother’s maiden name while they were alive.

Col Olayinka Olayanju (retired); the Oyo State Amotekun Commandant told journalists that the suspect was investigated for some months before he was arrested.

He added however that “calls have been coming in with individuals mounting pressing for his release of the suspect.”

He however did not mention the name of any individual who has been pressuring the security outfit to release the suspect.

He also did not give any indication whether the people calling for the suspect’s release are private citizens or public office holders despite requests from reporters.

According to the suspect, the team operated in the Lagelu area of Ibadan before their arrest.

He said; “We only exhume bodies that are known to us because we must know the dead person when he or she was alive. We must also know his or her name as well as the mother’s name.”

“Knowing the mother’s name of the dead person that we want to sell the body parts attracts extra cost from those that buy the human parts from us.”

Items recovered from the suspect included guns, charms, decaying body parts, a motorcycle and a car.

Col Olayanju also assured the people of Oyo State that the suspect would soon be handed over to the police for further investigations and prosecution.

