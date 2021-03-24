News

Amotekun A Forerunner To State Police – Afenifere

Damola Areo46 mins ago
Amotekun is Southwest's new security outfit (Photo: Daily Trust)

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun as a forerunner to state police.

This was disclosed when the Afenifere delegation led by General-Secretary, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, visited Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, in Akure.

The group hailed Akeredolu for his bravery in creating the security network in South-West.

The Afenifere scribe said: “We salute your courage. We saw the Amotekun thing as a forerunner to the state police.

“The creation of Amotekun is a forerunner to the state Police which Afenifere has always advocated.

“What can any government do without security? The security of lives and property should be a priority. We commend you.

“We acknowledge the leadership of Governor Akeredolu in bringing together the Southwest governors to tackle insecurity and making the security of lives and properties of the people a priority.

2

