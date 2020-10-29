Amnesty International Is Wrong On #EndSARS Protests – Presidency

The Presidency has said that Amnesty International is wrong on its report that the EndSARS protests were peaceful until the military used force on the protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said that looting and arson which involved the burning of police stations started before soldiers were deployed.

Adesina made this known when he spoke to Channels’ Sunrise Daily.

He said: “The prison break incidents in Benin and Oko had happened before Lekki.

“Orile Police Station was burnt before Lekki. Many things happened before Lekki. So Lekki didn’t precipitate the looting, arson.

“Amnesty International is wrong. They don’t have all the facts; they don’t run this country, so they shouldn’t know beyond what they have been told.

“Amnesty International should do its job. But it’s the duty of Nigerians to look at what they have said whether it’s justifiable or not.”

Asked about the reports by the ministers who President Buhari had sent to their home states, Adesina said: “Only two ministers had briefs ready.

“The rest are still in their respective states. They should turn in their reports in the coming week and they will help establish the truths about some things.

“The minister will come with what is near authentic.”