Amaju Pinnick Praised For Nigeria Beach Soccer League

With the maiden Beach Soccer League set to kickoff this Easter weekend in Elegushi and Landmark Beaches, in Lagos, the Chairman, Nigeria Beach Soccer Association, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande has heaped praises on the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board for its foresight and progressive leadership in bringing it to pass.

According to Kwande, Amaju Pinnick, who is still smarting from his recent historical election into the Council of world football governing body, FIFA, made sure to continue keeping his promises of developing grassroots football, this time heavily backing the kickoff of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League which is coordinated by Mr Mahmud Hadejia, the President, African Beach Soccer (ABSU) Union, together with other Board Members of the Association.

“This maiden edition of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League is a great achievement for the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation. We are very excited that the beach soccer league will finally kicking off this weekend in Lagos during the Easter festivities. We have come a long way, to say the least, and the support given by the Amaju Pinnick-led Board has been tremendous in achieving this feat.

“We are equally very proud to have our own league as Nigeria now joins the likes of Senegal and Ghana who have their leagues and use them to properly prepare for international competitions. When we look at the prospects and rewards this league would bring, we cannot but continue to thank the NFF Board for making it possible.

“We have had made some beach soccer impacts internationally even without a league being in place. Now think of what we can achieve with our own league. We are indeed very excited about this. All is set and we are looking forward to a successful maiden edition in the great city of Lagos,” Kwande, who is also a member of the NFF Board enthused.

In this maiden edition, 8 teams from Kebbi, Kaduna, Kwara and Edo Beach Soccer Clubs will participate, as well as others from Lagos and Anambra State.

The NBSA Board includes the following:Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande; CHAIRMAN.Uti Godson; VICE 1.Prince Oladimeji Thompson; – VICE 2.Mahmud Hadejia; – COORDINATOR/CEO.Arc. Taye Olajide; BOARD SECRETARY.

Other members are- Mojeed Adegbindin; HEAD OF COMPETITIONS.- Abdullahi isa; HEAD OF TECHNICAL.- Alh. Adam Mouktar Mohammed,- Hajia Aisha Augie,- Dr. Aminu Aliyu,- Audu Adamu Ejo,- Mrs. Hafsat Toyin Yusuf,- Mrs. Florence Yori,- Christopher Kadri.

While Ayo Olu Ibidapo and Alizor Chuks will serve as Head Media and Marketing respectively.