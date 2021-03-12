Sports

Amaju Pinnick Elected Into FIFA Council

Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, was on Friday in Rabat, Morocco elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football. He attained the exalted seat after defeating his only rival, incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 at the Congress held inside the Royal Ballroom of the Sofitel Hotel in Morocco’s administrative capital.

Four of Pinnick’s five rivals, Lamin Kaba Bajo (The Gambia), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), Nick Mwendwa (Kenya) and Andrew Kamanga (Zambia) threw in the towel before the vote and opted to back the Nigerian. General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi casted Nigeria’s vote.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Rivaldo Bares Thoughts On El Clásico

Ramos To Welcome Messi At Real Madrid

10 hours ago
Ronaldo

Ronaldo To Leave Juventus

11 hours ago
EPL: Man United Board Takes Decision On Sacking Solskjaer After Wolves Loss

Solskjaer Slams Man United Players After 1-1 Draw Against AC Milan

11 hours ago
Solskjaer Reveals What Norwegian Club Molde Told Him

Solskjaer Gives Update On Anthony Martial Injury

11 hours ago
Back to top button