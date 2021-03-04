Alleged Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ajumogobia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 re-arraigned Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, for alleged money laundering.

Ofili-Ajumogobia was re-arraigned on an amended 15-count charge bordering on money laundering and breach of public trust.

One of the counts reads: “That Honourable Justice Rita Ngozi Ofili Ajumogobia on or about the 11th day of July 2014 in Lagos, indirectly concealed the total sum of N12million in the Diamond Bank account of Nigel & Colive Limited, a sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

She pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Following her plea, prosecuting counsel, Suleiman Suleiman prayed the Court to give a date for the commencement of trial to enable the EFCC call its witnesses to prove its case against her.

Counsel for the defence, Mobolaji Kuji, noted that the defence was equally ready, but however, prayed the court to allow the defendant to continue on the terms and conditions of bail earlier granted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa. The prayer was granted by Justice Liman.

It will be recalled that Ofili-Ajumogobia was previously standing trial before Justice Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi on an 18-count charge alongside Godwin Obla, SAN, but the trial judge later recused himself.

However, in the charges before Justice Liman, the name of Obla was struck out following an earlier application by the prosecution.

Thus, Ofili-Ajumogobia is the sole-defendant in the case before Justice Liman, which has been fixed for April 21 and 28, 2021 for commencement of trial.