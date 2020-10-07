Alleged Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness Against Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, presented its first prosecution witness, PW1, Samuel Orie, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, against a self-acclaimed social media influencer, Rukayat Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself, who was re-arraigned today for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.
Adewale, 20, is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence, attempt to obtain by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.