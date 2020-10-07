Alleged Fraud: EFCC Presents First Witness Against Adeherself

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, presented its first prosecution witness, PW1, Samuel Orie, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, against a self-acclaimed social media influencer, Rukayat Adedamola Adewale, aka Adeherself, who was re-arraigned today for alleged internet fraud before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja.

Adewale, 20, is being prosecuted on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence, attempt to obtain by false pretence and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.