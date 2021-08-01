Akwa United Wins 2020/2021 NPFL Title

Akwa United have been crowned the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season champions.

This was after a remarkable 5-2 victory over MFM FC in Uyo.

Charles Atshimene capped a fine performance on Sunday with a hat-trick and improved his goal count to 18 this season.

Akwa United recorded the longest unbeaten run in the league, 18 games and also kept the cleanest sheets this campaign.

This is the first time the Promise Keepers will be winning the NPFL title in their 25 years history.

It is also the second time coach Kennedy Boboye will be winning the trophy as he had led Plateau United to win their first league title in 2017.