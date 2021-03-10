Akeredolu Take AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti State has taken a jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.

The Governor urged citizens of the state to make themselves available for a jab of the vaccine against the deadly virus.

He said the citizens aged 18 years and above including pregnant women are eligible for the jab.

According to him “the vaccination exercise will be rolled out in four phases, the first recipients will be front-line health workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, petrol station workers, policemen, and strategic leadership.

“In phase two, the recipients will be ​older adults aged 50 years and above; those with co-morbidities aged 18-49 years.

“Phase three will be ​those in Local Government Areas with high disease burden who missed Phases 1 & 2 while Phase four will other eligible population as vaccines become more available.”

The governor assured the people of the state that the Ondo State Cold Chain is fully functional and ready to receive and properly store the COVD-19 vaccines.

“Furthermore, to be able to partake of the COVID-19 vaccination, an e-registration link has been created for eligible Nigerians to register. You will be able to put in your details and choose a convenient place and time where you wish to be vaccinated

“I use this opportunity to implore Ondo State citizens to shun the unfounded rumours about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Let me assure you that the vaccines have been tested and certified safe for use by reputable international organizations and NAFDAC.

“While it is true that you are not 100% prevented from getting infected after vaccination, you are less likely to get seriously sick or die from the infection if you get it and also less likely to infect other people.”