Akeredolu Reacts As Agboola Accuses Him Of Trying To Forge His Signature

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reacted to a claim by his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, that he wants to forge his signature to declare that he has resigned.

Agboola Ajayi through his media aide, Allen Sowore, had made the allegation while denying claims that he’s planning to resign as deputy governor.

The statement reads in part: “The people of Ondo state, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as Deputy Governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

“Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people’s mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him.”

Reacting to the allegation, Akeredolu said that his deputy’s signature is too insignificant for his administration to forge.

He said, “All the same, one does not accept anything less from a thoroughly beaten and politically minimized egocentric being. This is not the first time he would unveil untruths not only about others but about himself too. Forgery cannot, and has never been part of this government.”