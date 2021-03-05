Akeredolu Orders Recitation Of Oodua Anthem In Ondo Schools

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the recitation of the Oodua Anthem in public schools in the state.

The order will take effect from primary to tertiary institutions in the school.

This is contained in a circular by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Akin Asaniyan.

The circular was titled ‘Recitation of Oodua Anthem in all schools’.

It read in part, “Please note that at the just concluded inter-schools debate and award ceremony organised by Ondo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the International Culture and Event Center ( The Dome), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that the state had adopted the Oodua Anthem and it is to be recited by the residents of the state.

“In the light of this development, Mr Governor has directed that the anthem is now compulsory in all public and private schools ( primary and secondary), as well as tertiary institutions in the state, to be recited by all students and teachers henceforth.”