Headline

Akeredolu Orders Recitation Of Oodua Anthem In Ondo Schools

Damola Areo6 hours ago
10
Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader's Daughter Test Positive
image courtesy Ondo government

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the recitation of the Oodua Anthem in public schools in the state.

The order will take effect from primary to tertiary institutions in the school.

This is contained in a circular by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Akin Asaniyan.

The circular was titled ‘Recitation of Oodua Anthem in all schools’.

It read in part, “Please note that at the just concluded inter-schools debate and award ceremony organised by Ondo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the International Culture and Event Center ( The Dome), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that the state had adopted the Oodua Anthem and it is to be recited by the residents of the state.

“In the light of this development, Mr Governor has directed that the anthem is now compulsory in all public and private schools ( primary and secondary), as well as tertiary institutions in the state, to be recited by all students and teachers henceforth.”

Tags
Damola Areo6 hours ago
10

Related Articles

What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar

Bandits Deserve Pardon Like Coup Plotters – Sheikh Gumi

6 hours ago

Edo Deputy Gov Kicks Against Minimum Wage Bill

7 hours ago
Borno: Zulum Appoints Two Non-Indigenes, 24 Others Into Cabinet

Borno Gov Appoints Retired General From Lafiya Dole As Security Adviser

7 hours ago
Governor Seyi Makinde in Amotekun regalia

We’re Not Deviating From Anti-Open Grazing Law – Oyo Govt

19 hours ago
Back to top button