Akeredolu Leads Southern Govs In Lagos Meeting

Damola Areo1 hour ago
southern governors

The Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting holding in Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja-Lagos, has commenced.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, who is coordinating the meeting addressed journalists briefly before the closed door meeting.

Governor Akeredolu who welcomed his brother governors to the Centre of Excellence, assured that the outcome of the meeting will be made known in a communique at the end of the meeting.

“We welcome all our brother Governors and we want to start our deliberations almost immediately and after that our communique will be made available to you.” he said.

Fifteen governors were already seated as at the time the parley commenced.

