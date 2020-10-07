Akeredolu Fails To Shake Hands With Agboola Ajayi At Peace Accord

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declined to shake hands with his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, at a peace accord for contestants in the coming governorship election in the state.

The MC at the event had told the governor to shake hands and hug Ajayi.

Akeredolu, however, chose to wave at Ajayi who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to pitch his tent with the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP.

Also present at the peace accord to ensure a violent-free election is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Eyitayo Jegede.

While Akeredolu snubbed Ajayi when told to shake hands with him, the governor shook hands with Jegede and also hugged him.

Speaking via Zoom, the Chairman, NPC, and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, urged all stakeholders to commit to the spirit of the accord.

He said, “The governorship election in Ondo State is only a few days away and we want peace during and after the election. We want to see Nigeria as a place, where people come out peacefully and vote during the election without deprivation, and Ondo State deserves this.”

Present at the peace committee include Bishop Mathew Kukah and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.