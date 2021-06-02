Akeredolu Denies Calling For Scrapping Of Senate

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said he never called for the scrapping of the Senate.

He had reportedly called for the scrapping of the arm of government in the review of the 1999 constitution being undertaken by the National Assembly.

Akeredolu described the report as an “interpretative error.”

He said this in statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

According to the statement, “Succinctly, Governor Akeredolu’s view, which is the official position of the Ondo State Government is that, adoption of the Unicameral Legislature, and making it part-time would not only cut cost of governance but has the potentials of enhanced performance and altruistic services to Nigerians.

“Therefore, ascribing or misinterpreting this proposal to isolatedly, depict a call for the scraping of the Nigerian Senate is erroneous. The call for a part-time Unicameral Federal Parliament remains and shall be pursued with all vigour.”