Ajiri: Zulum Orders Rehabilitation Of Destroyed Properties, New Houses

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday travelled to Ajiri, a community in Mafa Local Government Area.

During the visit, Governor Zulum has ordered for the immediate rehabilitation of destroyed properties, and construction of additional houses to enable more people return.

Insurgents launched an attack on Ajiri 5th of May 2021, where 8 people were killed and houses destroyed.

Zulum on arrival had an interaction with the security operatives maintaining law and order in Ajiri town, and met with fleeing residents afterwards who are taking refuge in Mafa to facilitate their return.

Zulum urged Ajiri residents to be resilient and support the security personnel to defend their community.

Similarly, the Governor has commended the military personnel in the town for their doggedness and sacrifice.