Aisha Buhari’s Book Launch: Dangote Gives N30m, Tinubu Gives N20m (List Of Donors)

First Lady Aisha Buhari yesterday launched her book at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The launch of the book written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs Dr Hajo Sani.

The event was attended by many prominent Nigerians except her husband President Muhammadu Buhari who is away in London for a medical checkup.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was present as the chairman of the event.

Many governors also graced the event which was attended by Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, and Jim Ovia were among those who sent representatives.

Here is a list of those who bought copies of the book and what they donated.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (N20m),

Alhaji Aliko Dangote (N30m),

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (N25m),

Mrs Folorunso Alakija (N10m),

Chief Kessington Adebutu (N10m).

Daily Trust reported that NGF Chairman Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege promised to send an undisclosed amount of money to purchase theirs on behalf of governors and senators respectively.

Sen. Daisy Danjuma and some others also followed the footsteps of the political office holders.