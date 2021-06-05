Aisha Buhari Deletes Twitter Account After FG Suspended Social Media Platform

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has deactivated her Twitter account.

This followed the Nigerian government’s decision to suspension the operation of Twitter in the country.

The suspension was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

In what appears to be a solidarity move with Nigerians over the government’s decision, Aisha Buhari tweeted, “I will be deactivating my Twitter account for now.

“Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”