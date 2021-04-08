Aisha Buhari A Voice Of Conscience, Tinubu Hails First Lady

APC Chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has haield First Lady Aisha Buhari at the launch of her biography book in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the First Lady is a voice of conscience calling politicians to be their better selves.

Tinubu said she played a significant role in ensuring that her husband President Muhammadu Buhari emerged President in 2015

The book, “Aisha Buhari: Being different,” was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, chaired the occasion on Thursday.

He said, “Given the First Lady’s achievement, no one can reasonably question the role of a First Lady any longer. Remember that there were those who argued that the constitution does not assign any official role to the First Lady. With Mrs Dr Aisha Buhari, their concerns have been forever laid to rest.

“First lady has played an uplifting, unifying role both in symbol and substance. She has been a voice of conscience calling us to be of our better self for the good of the nation and for the vulnerable among us.”