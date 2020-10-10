Air Strikes Neutralizes Armed Bandits In Katsina State

Several armed bandits have been neutralized in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at a location West of Wagini in Katsina State.
The air interdiction mission was conducted on 8 October 2020 employing a force package of NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunships after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of confirmatory surveillance missions had shown significant presence of the bandits, along with hundreds of rustled cattle, in the camp.
The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive runs, destroying portions of the camp and neutralizing some of the bandits.
