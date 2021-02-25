Air Force To Collaborate With Civil Aviation Agencies

Management Agency (NAMA) in the areas of security of navigational infrastructure, calibration of navigational aids, training of personnel and safety of the airspace as well as exchange programmes. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, disclosed this today, 24 February 2021, while receiving a team of senior officials from the various agencies, led by the Director General (DG) of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, who were on a courtesy visit to Headquarters (HQ) NAF, Abuja, where they also commiserated with the CAS and entire NAF family on the recent air crash that claimed the lives of 7 NAF personnel.

During his remarks, the CAS, while expressing sadness over the loss of the personnel, stated that the proposed deepening of partnership between the NAF and civil aviation agencies would further enhance the efforts of the NAF to improve flight safety and, by extension, operational effectiveness. AVM Amao further noted that, other areas of concern include the certification of all the aviation personnel in the industry. He stated that the Service is made up of highly skilled human resources that could be of tremendous assistance to the society upon retirement. He assured the DG that a Team of NAF personnel would be tasked to liaise with the NCAA and other agencies with a view to formalizing the partnership with a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that would further improve inter-agency collaboration for mutual benefit whilst also enhancing the security and management of the Nigerian airspace. The CAS also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Aviation for including the NAF Aprons in Maiduguri and Monguno as part of ongoing work to emplace and upgrade aviation facilities in Borno State. He noted this would no doubt impact positively on the NAF’s operations in the North East.