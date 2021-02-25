News
Air Force To Collaborate With Civil Aviation Agencies
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reiterated its willingness to collaborate with agencies under the Ministry of Aviation, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigeria Airspace
Management Agency (NAMA) in the areas of security of navigational infrastructure, calibration of navigational aids, training of personnel and safety of the airspace as well as exchange programmes. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, disclosed this today, 24 February 2021, while receiving a team of senior officials from the various agencies, led by the Director General (DG) of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, who were on a courtesy visit to Headquarters (HQ) NAF, Abuja, where they also commiserated with the CAS and entire NAF family on the recent air crash that claimed the lives of 7 NAF personnel.
During his remarks, the CAS, while expressing sadness over the loss of the personnel, stated that the proposed deepening of partnership between the NAF and civil aviation agencies would further enhance the efforts of the NAF to improve flight safety and, by extension, operational effectiveness. AVM Amao further noted that, other areas of concern include the certification of all the aviation personnel in the industry. He stated that the Service is made up of highly skilled human resources that could be of tremendous assistance to the society upon retirement. He assured the DG that a Team of NAF personnel would be tasked to liaise with the NCAA and other agencies with a view to formalizing the partnership with a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that would further improve inter-agency collaboration for mutual benefit whilst also enhancing the security and management of the Nigerian airspace. The CAS also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Honourable Minister of Aviation for including the NAF Aprons in Maiduguri and Monguno as part of ongoing work to emplace and upgrade aviation facilities in Borno State. He noted this would no doubt impact positively on the NAF’s operations in the North East.
Earlier in his remarks, the DG NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, emphasized that, though cooperation exists between the NAF and NCAA, there were many areas of cooperation yet to be explored for the benefit of the Nation. He disclosed that possible areas of cooperation include Airspace Management, Civil licensing for NAF personnel, approval for some institutions that the NAF has established like the International Helicopter Flying School in Enugu as well as its Aviation Medicine Examination Centre in Kaduna. He noted that the collaboration was to ensure that both the military and civil authorities have a ‘360’ view of the airspace for full development of the country. Captain Nuhu further urged that a team comprising NAF officers be constituted to come up with terms of reference for the MoU between the military and civil organizations in the aviation industry especially, at this time when the NAF is playing a very critical role in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the Country. He expressed confidence that the CAS and his team would undoubtedly move the NAF to a much greater heights to achieve the much desired peace for the development of the Nation.
Also present at the event were the Managing Director FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and representatives of the Chief Executive Officers of NIMET and AIB as well as Branch Chiefs from the NAF Headquarters.